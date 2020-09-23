MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0920Digital EditionOnline Edition

Prioritizing Family Time

Visionaries and Integrators

Rise to the Top

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Keith Myers

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

Snap Shop: DC Autocraft

Why Awards Matter

Doubling Down on Safety During the Pandemic

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Daniel Trapp

Hire the Best, Forget the Rest

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Ron Zappetillo

Tips for Mastering Customer Service Scheduling

News

Battery Day Was Half Charged

September 23, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS batteries Battery Day charge Electric Vehicles Elon repair tesla
dfgh

Sept. 23, 2020—Yesterday was Tesla's highly-anticipated Battery Day, where founder Elon Musk announced reduced prices, recyclable batteries, and an all-new Model S. 

Those who stayed on the livestream long enough got to hear Musk introduce the new Model S Plaid. Named after a joke in the 1987 film "Spaceballs," the Plaid model will travel 520 miles on a single charge, reaching top speeds of 200 miles per hour, reports CNN.   

The most notable portion of the live announcement was the introduction of "tabless" batteries. Produced in-house, tabless batteries will reduce costs while increasing the battery's range by 16 percent, making it six times more powerful, according to the Verge. Musk and Tesla's senior vice president of powertrain and energy engineering, Drew Baglino, predicted that in the future Tesla batteries will be fully recyclable, eliminating the need for lithium mining. 

Other promises made by Musk include an affordable $25,000 electric Tesla, which he says will be available in about three years.  

 

Related Articles

Police Chase Called Off Due to Dead Battery

14 Charged in Miami-Dade County Auto Insurance Fraud Scheme

You must login or register in order to post a comment.