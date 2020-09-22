AAPEX Announces Free Training

MENU

September 22, 2020
Sept. 22, 2020—AAPEX announced its November virtual show will offer technical and management training to attendees, free of charge. 

According to a press release, the courses will be taught by "the industry's most highly skilled and sought-after trainers." Technical courses, which are broken up by skill level, will cover a variety of topics from ADAS calibration, to labscope usage, to European diagnostics. 

As for the management side, courses will include topics such as creating business culture, employing effective leadership, and social media engagement.  

The free training sessions will take place Nov. 3-5; interested parties can register here

