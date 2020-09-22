MENU

I-CAR Creates ADAS Library

September 22, 2020
Sept. 22, 2020—The Inter-Industry Conference of Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the creation of an online advanced driver-assistance systems  resource library. The free library was created in order to provide collision repair professionals with up to date information regarding ADAS training, topics and trends, and industry insights, according to a press release. 

Jeff Peevy, I-CAR's vice president of technical products, programs, and services, says in the release, "The resource is another way I-CAR can share its expertise in ADAS collision repair, and its neutrality in bringing together voices from OEMs, suppliers, insurers, and others within the inter-industry, to tackle the challenges of today’s ADAS repair while preparing us for what’s ahead."

The virtual library can be accessed here

