News

CARSTAR Expands in Kansas City

September 21, 2020
Sept. 21, 2020—CARSTAR expanded its network near Kansas City, moving into Roeland Park, Kan., with CARSTAR Roe Body Shop, according to a press release.

CARSTAR Roe Body Shop is a 14,000-square-foot facility that has nearly completed its I-CAR Gold certification. The new CARSTAR collision repair facility will be the third location in the Kansas City area for shop owner MJ Alagha.

Joining Alagha at the new facility is shop manager Wyatt Mark, a local repair expert with over 20 years of experience, the press release says.

 

Image: CARSTAR

