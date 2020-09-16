MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0920Digital EditionOnline Edition

Prioritizing Family Time

Visionaries and Integrators

Rise to the Top

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Keith Myers

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

Snap Shop: DC Autocraft

Why Awards Matter

Doubling Down on Safety During the Pandemic

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Daniel Trapp

Hire the Best, Forget the Rest

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Ron Zappetillo

Tips for Mastering Customer Service Scheduling

News

Global Finishing Solutions Hosting Virtual Summit

September 16, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Auto Refinish Summit Automotive Summit education GFS Global Finishing Solutions industry experts network
Big Zoom Meeting

Sept. 16, 2020—Global Finishing Solutions will host a five-day virtual Auto Refinish Summit as an opportunity for body shop owners, operators, and technicians to network and learn more about the industry. 

Throughout the five days, events will include product demonstrations, a virtual car show, giveaways, and of course, virtual happy hours. According to a press release, Global Finishing Solutions has also lined up "industry celebrities" such as Dave Kindig, Molly and Steve Gursky, and Mark Worman to serve as judges in the car show.  

The Auto Refinish Summit is scheduled to take place Oct. 26-30. To register for the event, click here

 

 

Related Articles

Ultra® XD Paint Booth

Don't Snooze on Paint Booth Filters

Thriving in the Collision Repair Industry with a Customer-First Approach

You must login or register in order to post a comment.