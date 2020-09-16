Global Finishing Solutions Hosting Virtual Summit

Sept. 16, 2020—Global Finishing Solutions will host a five-day virtual Auto Refinish Summit as an opportunity for body shop owners, operators, and technicians to network and learn more about the industry.

Throughout the five days, events will include product demonstrations, a virtual car show, giveaways, and of course, virtual happy hours. According to a press release, Global Finishing Solutions has also lined up "industry celebrities" such as Dave Kindig, Molly and Steve Gursky, and Mark Worman to serve as judges in the car show.

The Auto Refinish Summit is scheduled to take place Oct. 26-30. To register for the event, click here.