Online Training Helps Toward License Renewal

September 15, 2020
Sept. 15, 2020—Members of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey earned certificates that can be used toward their auto body license renewal this fall by attending the association's virtual training event earlier this month. 

The event, titled "Truck Bedside Replacement: OE Procedure and Estimating Considerations," was hosted by Larry Montanez of P and L Consultants, LLC, according to a press release. The training was a step-by-step process designed to get fair reimbursements for properly repaired vehicles. 

Montanez emphasized the importance of correct and updated repairs while reminding technicians, "that once a shop repairs a vehicle, it owns that repair its entirety for life."

