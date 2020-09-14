MENU

News

MITCHCO Adds Another Shop

September 14, 2020
Sept. 14, 2020—Florida-based MSO MITCHCO Collision Repair announced its latest acquisition in Brevard County. Rice's Body Shop is the fourth acquisition in seven months for MITCHCO.

Running since 1974, Rice's Body Shop, located in Titusville, is operated by Billy Rice Jr., and his family. According to the press release, Rice's Body Shop has been the "go to" collision repair destination in Titusville for many years. 

The MSO's press release also noted that this acquisition is "a great addition to [MITCHCO's] footprint in Brevard County on Florida's Space Coast."

