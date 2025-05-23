Collision Advice Awards Spartan of the Year to K-Ceps Auto Body

K-ceps Auto Body earned the distinguished Spartan of the Year title by Collision Advice, according to a news release. The accolade recognizes K-ceps' unwavering commitment to safe, OEM-compliant repairs and its exemplary leadership within the collision repair sector.

The Spartan of the Year Award is part of Collision Advice's Spartan 300 program, which brings together like-minded professionals dedicated to upholding the highest standards in vehicle repair. The program emphasizes safe and proper repairs, continuous training, and a collaborative approach to industry advancement. Membership in the Spartan 300 requires adherence to rigorous criteria, including OEM certifications and a commitment to ongoing education and excellence.

“We are overjoyed and humbled to receive the Spartan of the Year Award,” said Chris and Adam Speck, co-owners of K-ceps Auto Body. “This recognition reflects our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to delivering safe and proper repairs. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Mike Anderson and the entire Collision Advice team for their unwavering support and guidance.”

K-ceps Auto Body also achieved Collision Advice’s award for 100% OEM parts usage for two consecutive years, underscoring their dedication to quality and manufacturer-approved repair methods.

K-ceps Auto Body has been a cornerstone in the Granville and Johnstown areas for more than 20 years, offering a range of services from collision repair to full vehicle restoration. K-ceps prides itself on a customer-forward approach and adherence to OEM guidelines that strives to repair every vehicle the highest standards, providing peace of mind to their clients. For more information about K-ceps Auto Body, visit its here.