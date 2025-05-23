Josh Cox Joins CREF Board of Trustees

The Collision Repair Education Foundation welcomes Josh Cox, National Vice President of Sales for Wesco Group, to its Board of Trustees, according to a news release.

Cox was drawn to the collision repair industry because he always loved cars. After high school, he went to work in a body shop, sweeping floors, and before long, he progressed to washing cars, then to an apprenticeship in refinish. He became a journeyman painter and eventually the shop’s foreman.

“I always loved sports, and although those career aspirations didn’t work out, I applied that mentality to my collision career – I treated it like a sport which allowed me to become successful pretty rapidly,” he said.

After he left the body shop, he found employment with PPG, working in automotive paint sales, before becoming a distributor with several stores in California. In 2019, he sold his stores to the Wesco Group and stepped into a position overseeing the California market.

“Although I enjoyed painting, I found that I excelled in roles which allowed me to utilize my leadership skills and provide a positive influence for the people around me,” he said. “Due to my quick success in my localized role with Wesco, the company’s leadership saw my value and promoted me to my current position as the National Vice President of Sales.”

Cox also worked as an I-CAR instructor for 10 years and currently teaches leadership classes for Wesco. He brings experience in every position in a body shop and worked on the distribution and manufacturing sides to the board.

“Through my industry connections, I have a lot of great resources, and I feel it’s my duty to give back,” Cox said. “Since early in my career, I’ve been fortunate enough to meet some generous, successful people who were willing to invest in me – both financially and by giving their time to mentor me in this industry, which has provided an amazing life for me and my family.”

Now, he feels, “It’s my turn to pay that forward. My 20-year-old son is an apprentice body man, and seeing the influence I’ve had on him inspires me to believe I can encourage students across North America. As a member of CREF’s Board of Trustees, I hope to help connect the Foundation with new resources as we work together to develop the future leaders of the collision repair industry.”

He believes his story can inspire young people and encourage them to reach for the stars.

CREF is proud to have Cox join the board and hopes to use his leadership and expertise to drive initiatives that support the next generation of collision repair professionals.

“We are honored to welcome Josh Cox to our Board,” said Brenda Hogen, Chair of CREF’s Board of Trustees. “His extensive experience and dedication to the collision industry will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission.”

For more information about how to get involved and supports CREF’s efforts to assist high school and college collision repair training programs, visit its website here.