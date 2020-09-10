Ram Recalls Some 32,000 Trucks

Sept. 10, 2020—More than 32,000 Ram trucks from the 2019 and 2020 model years are being recalled due to potential engine block failures that can create a fire risk.

The recall, which affects a variety of trucks including Ram 3500 chassis cabs, was issued because inadequate warm-up protection can cause a lack of oil film on the engine's connecting rod bearings. That can result in connecting rod failure, leading to punctures of the engine block and fires.

According to Pickuptrucks.com, the fix is relatively simple. Dealers will flash the engine calibration software in an attempt to enhance the engine warm-up protection. The fix will be offered free of charge.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will begin notifying owners on Oct. 16. For more information about the recalls click here.