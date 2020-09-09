MENU

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

September 9, 2020
ADAPT

Sept. 9, 2020—Preparing your shop for the future of transportation means taking in the big picture and the small picture. ADAPT has that covered so that your techs will be keeping people on the road for generations to come.

 

Big Picture: Integrating Autonomous Vehicles

There are still a lot of details that need to be worked out to bring a complex autonomous future to our everyday lives.

Autonomous vehicles have made their journey from an idea, to a proposal, through laboratory testing and now, they will be on your roadways. Partners for Automated Vehicle Education hosted a webinar last week detailing just how this integration of autonomous vehicles happens. 

 

Big Picture: Tesla's Unsavory Chip

It's one of the most important parts on the car. In order to operate at such a high level, the vehicles need to be controlled by one unit, a brain if you will. All vehicles have a brain of some variation and for Teslas, it is the MCU. 

Get an expert shop's perspective on how they deal with these MCUs during the repair process.

 

Small Picture: When Calibrations Fail

Small picture issues dive into the processes that your shop will learn to love. Here, experts explain how technicians can troubleshoot a failed calibration and check their work along the way.

 

Small Picture: Getting OE Certified for Calibrations

Surprise! It's yet another round of OE certifications that shops will need in order to work on ADAS. Explore the pros and cons of different programs here.

