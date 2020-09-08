MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0920Digital EditionOnline Edition

Prioritizing Family Time

Visionaries and Integrators

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Rise to the Top

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Keith Myers

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

Why Awards Matter

Doubling Down on Safety During the Pandemic

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Daniel Trapp

Hire the Best, Forget the Rest

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Ron Zappetillo

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

September 8, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
leadership tactics

Sept. 10, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Work Friendships Are Key For Team Camaraderie, But How Do You Cultivate Them Remotely? — Forbes

This article details the importance of finding a sense of community in the workplace and how to do it during the whirlwind that is 2020, when few meetings are face to face.

Kate Manne on the Costs of Male Entitlement — The New Yorker

This Q&A delves into gender disparities, especially when it comes to positions of power. In an industry mostly run by men, this could prove to be a great read for shop owners and upper management alike. 

It's Time for U.S. Business Leaders to Talk About Reparations — Harvard Business Review  

This piece encourages businesses to lead by example and correct some of the wrongs in their own communities. 

Recommended Products

2018 Industry Survey: Leadership

2019 Industry Survey: Leadership

2020 Industry Survey: Leadership

Related Articles

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

You must login or register in order to post a comment.