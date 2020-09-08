This Week in Leadership Tactics

Sept. 10, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Work Friendships Are Key For Team Camaraderie, But How Do You Cultivate Them Remotely? — Forbes

This article details the importance of finding a sense of community in the workplace and how to do it during the whirlwind that is 2020, when few meetings are face to face.

Kate Manne on the Costs of Male Entitlement — The New Yorker

This Q&A delves into gender disparities, especially when it comes to positions of power. In an industry mostly run by men, this could prove to be a great read for shop owners and upper management alike.

It's Time for U.S. Business Leaders to Talk About Reparations — Harvard Business Review

This piece encourages businesses to lead by example and correct some of the wrongs in their own communities.