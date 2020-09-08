MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0920Digital EditionOnline Edition

Prioritizing Family Time

Visionaries and Integrators

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Rise to the Top

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Keith Myers

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

Why Awards Matter

Doubling Down on Safety During the Pandemic

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Daniel Trapp

Hire the Best, Forget the Rest

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Ron Zappetillo

News

Kia, Hyundai Recall 600,000 Vehicles

September 8, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS fire risk hazard Hyundai Kia NHTSA recall safety
dfghjkl

Sept. 8, 2020—Kia and Hyundai are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles due to a fire risk. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says brake fluid can leak into the hydraulic electric control unit of certain vehicles, causing it to short and start a fire, reports Autoweek

The models included in the recall are 283,803 Kia Optima sedans, manufactured between 2013 and 2015; 156,567 Kia Sorento crossovers manufactured in 2014 and 2015; 151,205 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport crossovers from 2015 to 2015; and 52,000 Santa Fe Sports from Canada. 

Kia will begin notifying dealers and drivers in early October, before Hyundai notifies its dealers on Oct. 23. As of now, there are no known crashes or injuries related to fires started by fluid leaks.

Related Articles

Kia, Hyundai Recall 1.4M Vehicles

Toyota, Hyundai Recall 110K Vehicles

Clues Found in Study of Hyundai, Kia Fires

You must login or register in order to post a comment.