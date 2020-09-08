Kia, Hyundai Recall 600,000 Vehicles

Sept. 8, 2020—Kia and Hyundai are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles due to a fire risk. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says brake fluid can leak into the hydraulic electric control unit of certain vehicles, causing it to short and start a fire, reports Autoweek.

The models included in the recall are 283,803 Kia Optima sedans, manufactured between 2013 and 2015; 156,567 Kia Sorento crossovers manufactured in 2014 and 2015; 151,205 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport crossovers from 2015 to 2015; and 52,000 Santa Fe Sports from Canada.

Kia will begin notifying dealers and drivers in early October, before Hyundai notifies its dealers on Oct. 23. As of now, there are no known crashes or injuries related to fires started by fluid leaks.