News

AMi Announces New President

September 3, 2020
Sept. 3, 2020—Chuck Searles has been named as the new president of the Automotive Management Institute. He was selected by its board of trustees to fill the role previously held by Jeff Peevy. 

AMi describes itself as one of the industry's leading providers of management education for automotive service and collision repair professionals, according to a press release. Searles's 28 years in the industry back up his readiness for the new role. 

"I'm honored and excited to serve the Board of Trustees and the ever-expanding client base as president of AMi," Searles says in the press release. 

 

