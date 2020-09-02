2 Shops Receive VeriFacts VQ

Sept. 3, 2020—VeriFacts Verified Quality program recognizes facilities that have exceptional repair skills, methodologies, and overall quality processes. The two most recent shops to achieve VeriFacts VQ are Ultimate Collision & RV of Peoria, Ariz., and Tucker Auto Body & Towing of Imperial, Calif.

Bill Romaniello, vice president of operations for VeriFacts Automotive, says, "Ultimate Collision & RV and Tucker Auto Body & Towing have both worked very hard at producing the safest, highest-quality repairs for their customers and deliver excellent service."

According to Aftermarket News, in order to reach achieve the rarified status, shops must pass unannounced visits from VeriFacts Automotive coaches to prove their day-to-day operations and customer service are above the rest. “The VeriFacts Automotive VQ designation is testament to their commitment to excellence and continuous improvement,” says Romaniello.