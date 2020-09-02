MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0920Digital EditionOnline Edition

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Keith Myers

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

Why Awards Matter

Prioritizing Family Time

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Daniel Trapp

Hire the Best, Forget the Rest

Doubling Down on Safety During the Pandemic

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Ron Zappetillo

Tips for Mastering Customer Service Scheduling

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Tanya Williams

News

2 Shops Receive VeriFacts VQ

September 2, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Award collision repair repairer] Tucker Auto Ultimate Collision Verifacts
qwertyui

Sept. 3, 2020—VeriFacts Verified Quality program recognizes facilities that have exceptional repair skills, methodologies, and overall quality processes. The two most recent shops to achieve VeriFacts VQ are Ultimate Collision & RV of Peoria, Ariz., and Tucker Auto Body & Towing of Imperial, Calif.

Bill Romaniello, vice president of operations for VeriFacts Automotive, says, "Ultimate Collision & RV and Tucker Auto Body & Towing have both worked very hard at producing the safest, highest-quality repairs for their customers and deliver excellent service."

According to Aftermarket News, in order to reach achieve the rarified status, shops must pass unannounced visits from VeriFacts Automotive coaches to prove their day-to-day operations and customer service are above the rest. “The VeriFacts Automotive VQ designation is testament to their commitment to excellence and continuous improvement,” says Romaniello. 

Related Articles

Body Shops to Receive E-Commerce Risk Ratings

Fix Auto Honored by VeriFacts

Finalists Announced for VeriFacts' March Taylor Award

You must login or register in order to post a comment.