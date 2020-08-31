NHTSA Releases Recall App

Aug. 31, 2020—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released an app last week that alerts drivers if their vehicle is under a safety recall.

The app functions by allowing owners to scan their 17-digit vehicle identification number and then the app searches NHTSA's databases for recalls, alerting the owner if any are found, reports the Associated Press. The app can also search for recalls on child seats, trailers, and tires.

"Last year, 53 million vehicles, car seats, tires and equipment were recalled," according to the AP.

The app is now available for Android and Apple phones.