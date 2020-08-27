Partnership Seeks to Boost Quality of Recycled OEM Parts

Aug. 27, 2020—A group of automotive recyclers has joined forces with a company that has parts certification labs throughout the country in an effort to offer higher quality recycled OEM parts.

Team PRP, which describes itself as the largest group of independent top-quality automotive recyclers, has partnered with Gold Standard Certified Parts, according to a press release, to take "certification of recycled OEM parts to a whole new level."

“What is unique about Gold Standard is that not only do we certify each and every part that we inspect, but we also certify our curriculum as well as our process," says Valerie Hoover, president and CEO of Gold Standard Certified Parts. "We take steps above and beyond anything offered in the industry to make sure that any recycled OEM part that gets replaced on a vehicle is certified for fit, finish, and functionality to ensure that it is not bent, cracked, or damaged in any way."

Gold Standard is now sourcing its parts exclusively from members of Team PRP, per the press release.