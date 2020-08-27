MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

August 27, 2020
leadership tactics

Aug. 27, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Why So Many Brand Promises Aren't True — Inc. 

Your customer experience and your brand values have to match. Here's how to make it happen.

How to Share Positive News Without Sounding Insensitive During the Pandemic — Fast Company

At a time when many people are struggling, you should give extra thought to how and where you share your wins.

Without Compassion, Resilient Leaders Will Fall Short — Harvard Business Review  

Don’t lash out at employees who aren’t as cool under pressure.

