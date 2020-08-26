Vehicle Environment Test Center Opens in Indianapolis

Aug. 26, 2020—Allison Transmission has opened its Vehicle Environmental Test center in Indianapolis. Allison Transmission is a global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and is a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, according to Aftermarket News.

The objective of the Vehicle Environmental Test center is to facilitate rapid product development, replicate vehicle environments, and conduct year-round testing—all in an effort to support innovation within the industry.

The 60,000-square-foot facility can range in temperature form 54 degrees to 125 degrees Fahrenheit. It also can replicate altitude changes up to 18,000 feet and simulate a variety of on-road conditions.

Allison senior vice president Randy Kirk says "This facility is a direct reflection of our commitment to advancing new product development technologies and reducing time to market."