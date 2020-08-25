MENU

News

VeriFacts Launches Education Program

August 25, 2020
Aug. 25, 2020—VeriFacts Automotive has launched a new education program intended to inform vehicle owners and technicians about the latest repair procedures for hybrid and electric vehicles. 

According to a press release, VeriFacts Automotive has created VeriFacts Academy 2020, a virtual collision repair classroom that features its Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Essentials Course. In this course, collision repair professionals can gain industry knowledge while learning about safety protocols and the latest in repair procedures. 

"It's an honor to be the first collision repair facility in the VeriFacts network to earn our HEV/BEV Ready remote verification," Randy Serkey, owner of A&R Auto Body, says in the press release. "I'm a believer in hybrid vehicles and it's the right thing to do for the environment."

