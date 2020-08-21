New $90,000 Ram Truck Sells Out in Hours

Aug. 21, 2020—The latest truck from Ram could be one the industry's safest, with more than 100 available safety features. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX offers 702 horsepower and one of the widest arrays of security features in a vehicle, according to the Brake Report.

The $90,000 vehicle sold out in just hours, reports Auto Blog.

Reaching a top speed of 118 miles per hour, the newest model can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than five seconds. Tackling those speeds can be a dangerous operation, and that's why the vehicle has been outfitted with the latest in ADAS technology.

Safety and security features for the vehicle include blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, rain brake support, electronic locking axle, frequency response damping, rear cross path detection, and surround-view camera, and many more.

Image: Ram