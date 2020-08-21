SEMA Scholarship Winners Announced
Aug. 21, 2020—SEMA has announced this year's Memorial Scholarship Fund and Loan Forgiveness Award winners.
According to a press release, the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded $307,000 to 106 individuals this year, including scholarships for current students and loan-forgiveness awards to employees of SEMA-member companies, according to a press release.
More than $3 million has been awarded to more than 1,600 deserving students since the program's establishment in 1984.
Online applications for next year's awards will be accepted Nov. 1, 2020, through March 1, 2021.
Thirteen recipients were awarded the Loan Forgiveness Award. Here are the winners [Recipient (Employer, Institution Name, Major)]:
- Sophia Dancel (Ford Motor Company, Kettering University, Mechanical Engineering)
- Kyle Ebner (Ford Motor Company, University of Detroit Mercy, Product Development)
- Eric Harding (Pratt & Miller Engineering, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, Mechanical Engineering)
- Weston Kulman (Pratt & Miller Engineering, Northwestern University, Mechanical Engineering)
- Jay McFarland (Holley Performance Products, Mid-Continent University, Business Management)
- Mark Mollica (ThyssenKrupp Bilstein of America, University of San Diego, Mechanical Engineering)
- Joel Negrete (Cummins, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Automotive Technology)
- Hunter Pauloski (Competition Cams, Minnesota State University-Mankato, Automotive Engineering & Technology)
- Christopher Pearson (Directed, University of Southern California, Business Management)
- Nicholas Soave (Race Winning Brands, Kennesaw State University, Mechanical Engineering)
- Janelle Storey (Automotive Lift Institute, SUNY College at Cortland, Graphic Design/Art)
- James Stray (SAM Tech, SAM Tech, Automotive Technology)
- Jamison Wilcox (COMP Performance Group, Brigham Young University-Idaho, Automotive Engineering & Technology)