SEMA Scholarship Winners Announced

Aug. 21, 2020—SEMA has announced this year's Memorial Scholarship Fund and Loan Forgiveness Award winners.

According to a press release, the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded $307,000 to 106 individuals this year, including scholarships for current students and loan-forgiveness awards to employees of SEMA-member companies, according to a press release.

More than $3 million has been awarded to more than 1,600 deserving students since the program's establishment in 1984.

Online applications for next year's awards will be accepted Nov. 1, 2020, through March 1, 2021.

Thirteen recipients were awarded the Loan Forgiveness Award. Here are the winners [Recipient (Employer, Institution Name, Major)]: