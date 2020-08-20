AutoNation to Close Aftermarket Parts Business

Aug. 20, 2020—AutoNation, Inc., which bills itself as America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, announced it will close its aftermarket collision parts business by the end of the year. The division, AutoNation Collision Parts, made up up less than 1 percent of parts and service gross profit for the company the first six months of this year, according to a press release.

AutoNation is citing the closure of ACP as an effort to reduce costs and increase efficiency across the industry. The change falls in line with AutoNation's restructuring plan, the press release says, which has been underway for the last two years. The objective of the restructuring is to reduce costs annually and to consolidate its regional infrastructure.