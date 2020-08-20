CIECA Announces New Webinar on Disruptions

Aug. 20, 2020—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced the next topic for its webinar series, with the latest episode titled "Collision Industry Disruptions." Hosted by Frank Terlep of Autotechcelerators and Jake Rodenroth of asTech, the webinar will uncover industry disruptions and detail what shop owners and other industry professionals should expect.

"All aspects of the automotive ecosystem are experiencing major disruptions and the collision industry is experiencing several disruptions at once," says Terlep, as noted by CIECA. "This eye-opening presentation will identify what [disruptions] there are so businesses can prepare for the future."

The hour-long presentation will cover a range of topics, from electrification disruption to artificial intelligence to COVID-19. The virtual presentation is scheduled for Sept. 17 and those interested can register here.

Image: Jake Rodenroth, provided by CIECA