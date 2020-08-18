2nd Fix Auto Location Opens Mid-pandemic

Aug. 18, 2020—According to a press release, Fix Auto USA has announced its newest location, Fix Auto Temple City, located in Los Angeles, Calif.

Fix Auto Temple City, owned by Peter Hong, is the second location to open using the network's platform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was very comfortable launching Fix Auto Temple City, knowing I had the complete support and confidence in the Fix Auto USA brand. Having access to the systems and processes they’ve developed to help stores through COVID-19 is remarkable, and I find myself leveraging the platform’s benefits at every turn,” Hong says in the press release.

Per the press release, Fix Auto USA is supportive of owners like Hong who show that while the pandemic may be a setback, there is inspiration around every corner.