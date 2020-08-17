MENU

Possibility of Separating Sunroof Prompts Mercedes-Benz Recall

August 17, 2020
Aug. 17, 2020—Mercedez-Benz has recalled more than 30,000 vehicles due to a sunroof issue that could be deadly. The 30,105 affected vehicles were sold nationally between Jan. 3, 2000, and July 31, 2010. 

"The durability of the bonding between the sunroof glass panel and the sliding roof frame on some vehicles might not meet specifications and the glass panel may separate from the vehicle," the recall says. "If the glass panel separates from the vehicle, there is a risk of an accident resulting in injury or death of other road users."

According to Brinkwire, the affected vehicles include the C, CLK, CLKS, and E Class models. Mercedes-Benz is asking that owners contact their closest retailers immediately for a free inspection. 

