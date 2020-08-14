CIC Announces New Chairman

Aug. 14, 2020—The Collision Industry Conference has announced its next chairman as Darrell Amberson. Amberson is president of operations for LaMettry's Collision in Minnesota.

Amberson has more than 40 years of experience in the collision industry, spanning leadership, volunteer board work, and moderating events, according to a CIC press release. Most recently he served as the chair of CIC's governmental and legislative committee.

The announcement of Amberson's new role comes alongside news that the group's conferences will continue for the fall. The next meeting will be held Nov. 11 and 12.