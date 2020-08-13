MENU

CREF Virtual Golf Tournament

August 13, 2020
Aug. 13, 2020—The Collision Repair Education Foundation was unable to hold its annual golf fundraiser this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, CREF was still able to gather together golfers and car enthusiasts alike on a virtual golf course.

Through the TopGolf app, registrants from more than 30 states participated in a thrilling 18-hole golf tournament from their couches. By encouraging golfers to "hit the link" (while collecting a $25 registration fee) the organization was still able to raise money for local automotive education. 

According to a press release, Lee Sullivan from Georgia had the winning score of 53 and received the grand prize, a "GoldenTee" home arcade machine.

The cash collected will be allocated to high school and college collision repair programs this upcoming year. 

