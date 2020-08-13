MENU

News

Corvette Issues Unusual Recall

August 13, 2020
Aug. 13, 2020—The first recall of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 does not have to do with tail lights nor seat belts nor the trunk. It concerns what is now widely-known as the frunk, or front trunk of the vehicle.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the legally-required interior frunk release on the C8 becomes ineffective once the vehicle enters sleep mode, roughly 10 minutes after it's been turned off. General Motors warns that small children who climb inside the front trunk could be trapped inside if sleep mode is enacted before they are found, reports The Drive

The recall began circulating last week and a solution has already been engineered. Owners of the 2020 Corvette C8 should contact their dealers, who can conduct a software update over-the air for their vehicles. 

 

Image: Corvette

