MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

AAA Research Shows Issues With AVs

August 7, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AAA AVs self-driving study

Aug. 7, 2020—AAA automotive researchers found that advanced driving assistance systems may be more trouble than they are worth. A recent study found that over the course of 4,000 miles of real-world driving with ADAS-equipped vehicles, an issue occurred, on average, every eight miles. 

A prevalent issue during the course of the study was unexpected disengagement of ADAS features, specifically in vehicles that combine acceleration with braking and steering. Researchers also noted instances of trouble with the systems keeping the vehicles tested in their lane, and coming too close to other vehicles or guardrails. 

Greg Brannon, director of automotive engineering and industry relations for AAA, said, “Active driving assistance systems are designed to assist the driver and help make the roads safer, but the fact is, these systems are in the early stages of their development."

A perhaps surprising finding in AAA’s 2020 automated vehicle survey was that only one in 10 drivers would trust riding in a self-driving car.

Related Articles

MIT Researchers Use Shadows with AV Technology

AAA Survey Shows Distracted Driving is a Growing Concern

You must login or register in order to post a comment.