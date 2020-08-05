MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

USDOT Launches $3 Million Campaign

August 5, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS children death heatstroke safety USDOT
poiuytr

Aug. 5, 2020—The U.S. Department of Transportation has launched its latest campaign to keep passengers safe. The objective of the $3 million public safety push, "Park. Look. Lock.," is to reduce the number of child vehicular heatstroke deaths. 

According to Transportation Today, nearly 40 children each year die after being unknowingly left in a hot car. Through July, 11 children have died this year due to vehicular heatstroke. 

The campaign aims to remind parents to look in their cars after they park and to lock their doors to prevent children from climbing into the vehicle unattended. 

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Deputy Administrator James Owens says, "The danger right now is twofold. Parents may be tempted to leave their children in the vehicle while they run errands, thinking the car is safer than in the store. It's more important now than ever to remember a hot car is no place for a child." 

Related Articles

Nissan Begins Service Campaign on 2 Million Cars

NHTSA, FRA Launch Rail Crossing Safety Campaign

You must login or register in order to post a comment.