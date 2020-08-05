USDOT Launches $3 Million Campaign

Aug. 5, 2020—The U.S. Department of Transportation has launched its latest campaign to keep passengers safe. The objective of the $3 million public safety push, "Park. Look. Lock.," is to reduce the number of child vehicular heatstroke deaths.

According to Transportation Today, nearly 40 children each year die after being unknowingly left in a hot car. Through July, 11 children have died this year due to vehicular heatstroke.

The campaign aims to remind parents to look in their cars after they park and to lock their doors to prevent children from climbing into the vehicle unattended.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Deputy Administrator James Owens says, "The danger right now is twofold. Parents may be tempted to leave their children in the vehicle while they run errands, thinking the car is safer than in the store. It's more important now than ever to remember a hot car is no place for a child."