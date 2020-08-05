Audi Enters Contract With CCC

Aug. 5, 2020—CCC is a leading software provider to the automotive, insurance, and collision repair industries, and it's now supported by Audi of America. Per a recently signed multi-year contract, Audi will use CCC Promote as its sole parts promotion solution.

CCC Promote offers a direct way to present promotional pricing early in the estimating process. The CCC program will connect Audi dealers with others in the industry at a key decision point in the estimation stage.

Joe Rood, director of parts and accessories for the car-maker, said in a press release, "Audi is excited to begin working with CCC and supporting our Dealers to maximize their presence in the parts collision business."