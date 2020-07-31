CIF Elects New Trustee

July 31, 2020—The Collision Industry Foundation announces the newest member to its board of trustees, Dan Risley, vice president of quality repair and market development for CCC Information Services Inc.

Risley has worked in collaboration with CIF over the years, most notably raising half a million dollars for the construction of a medical center at Camp Mak-a Dream in Missoula, Mont. He has also held chairs on Collision Industry Conference's database task force, as a board member for National Auto Body Council and as a State Farm advisory board member, to name just a few.

“I am a long-time supporter of CIF and the philanthropic work that they do. Joining the CIF Board of Trustees is a great fit with my passion for helping people in need, and I believe I can leverage my industry network to help CIF continue to provide critical emergency relief to the industry,” says Risley, according to the press release.