Polaris Recalls Nearly 30,000 Vehicles

July 30, 2020—Polaris has recalled nearly 30,000 of their vehicles due to a safety hazard caused by a defect in the software. Pittsburgh Legal Examiner reported that after the engine stalls and restarts in gear, if the key is not turned to the "off" position, the vehicle could accelerate suddenly, creating a hazardous environment.

So far, Polaris is not aware of any incidents related to the issue, but the recall advises customers to stop using the vehicles immediately. The vehicles under recall were sold between June 2018 and March 2020. The faulty models includes a variety of the 2019 Rangers (XP 1000 EPS, CREW XP, XP 1000, CREW XP 1000) and the 2020 Polaris General both XP 1000 Deluxe and XP 4 1000 Deluxe.

Polaris is notifying car owners via mail and consumers are encouraged to schedule a free inspection.