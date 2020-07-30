MENU

News

Mercedes S-Class to Feature Rear Air Bags

July 30, 2020
July 30, 2020—The new Mercedes S-Class will feature never-before-seen safety technology that protects backseat passengers. According to Mercedes, this will be the first car to feature air bags for rear-seat passengers. 

The rear-seat air bag will utilize Belt Bag, an inflatable safety belt to protect passengers from a frontal impact. The technology behind the air bag is similar to that of front-seat air bags, but the design shifted in order to adapt to child's seats. 

The concept is an expansion of Mercedes' PRE-SAFE Impulse Side function which also includes the first of its kind to use air cushions in the seats to move the driver or front-seat passenger towards the centre of the vehicle to minimize injuries in the event of a crash.

The new model is set to premiere September 2.

 

Image: Mercedes

