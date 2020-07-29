MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

CIECA Webinar to Discuss Merits of OEM Certifications

July 29, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS carstar Certifications CIECA oem Webinar
lkjhgfd

July 29, 2020—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association has announced its next webinar topic and its one rife with obstacles—OEM certifications. The one hour live broadcast will be presented by Connor Smith, senior manager for OEM for CARSTAR. 

According to the press release from CIECA, Smith will talk about the importance of OEM certifications at a time when vehicle advancements are plentiful. Smith has been with CARSTAR across a variety of departments from insurance and analytics to day-to-day operations. He also works closely with vehicle manufacturers to stay on top of the latest practices in the industry.

The webinar will be broadcast on Tuesday, August 11 at 11a.m. CST. 

Image: CIECA

Related Articles

Numbers: The Merits of OEM Certifications

CIECA to Host Claims Webinar

You must login or register in order to post a comment.