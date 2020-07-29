CIECA Webinar to Discuss Merits of OEM Certifications

July 29, 2020—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association has announced its next webinar topic and its one rife with obstacles—OEM certifications. The one hour live broadcast will be presented by Connor Smith, senior manager for OEM for CARSTAR.

According to the press release from CIECA, Smith will talk about the importance of OEM certifications at a time when vehicle advancements are plentiful. Smith has been with CARSTAR across a variety of departments from insurance and analytics to day-to-day operations. He also works closely with vehicle manufacturers to stay on top of the latest practices in the industry.

The webinar will be broadcast on Tuesday, August 11 at 11a.m. CST.

Image: CIECA