MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

SCRS Elects New Board Members

July 28, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS board cIC directors I-CAR leadership SCRS

July 28, 2020—The Society of Collision Repair Specialists held an election this week to determine who would sit on their board of directors for the next three years. The incumbent, Amber Alley of Barsotti's Body and Fender, will be returning for another term.

One of the new faces on SCRS's board of directors is Tony Adams of Weaver's Auto Center. Adams has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry and also works as a life coach, according to a press release.

John Mosley of Clinton Body Shop earned his first term on the board, as well. He has been in the industry for almost 50 years and served on I-CAR's Mississippi board of directors. Per the press release, Mosley plans to advocate for smaller shops and businesses.

Related Articles

AASP/NJ Elects New Board Members

NABC Elects New Board Members

You must login or register in order to post a comment.