SCRS Elects New Board Members

July 28, 2020—The Society of Collision Repair Specialists held an election this week to determine who would sit on their board of directors for the next three years. The incumbent, Amber Alley of Barsotti's Body and Fender, will be returning for another term.

One of the new faces on SCRS's board of directors is Tony Adams of Weaver's Auto Center. Adams has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry and also works as a life coach, according to a press release.

John Mosley of Clinton Body Shop earned his first term on the board, as well. He has been in the industry for almost 50 years and served on I-CAR's Mississippi board of directors. Per the press release, Mosley plans to advocate for smaller shops and businesses.