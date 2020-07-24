Pickups Pick Up Top Sales

July 24, 2020—Second quarter vehicle sales declined by almost 33 percent this year due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, but full-size pickup sales are on the rise.

Compact crossovers, the number one selling vehicle of the last few years, have been edged out by big pickups. During the second quarter, one in four sales of non-luxury brand vehicles was a pickup, reports the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The trend is expected to continue as the economy recovers, which is good news for domestic automakers like Ford and Chevrolet who rely heavily on truck sales.