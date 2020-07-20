AASP Hosts Virtual NORTHEAST 2020 Auto Show

July 20, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers has decided to cancel their in-person show due to COVID-19. The show, which was originally supposed to take place March 20-22, will now be available online and free of charge starting August 21.

"Attendees" will be able to access virtual "booth" pages online, view product information, and schedule virtual meetings with vendors, according to their press release.

Educational sessions will still be available online and free for attendees.