July 16, 2020—Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be merging with France's Groupe PSA to create a new corporate brand, Stellantis. The 50-50 merger was first announced in 2019, but the birth of Stellantis could only have been predicted by the stars.

The merger is valued at $50 billion and is poised to make Stellantis the world's fourth-largest automaker, reports The Drive. The merger is expected to be complete by the spring of 2021.