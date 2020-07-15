MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

Ford Recalls More Than Two Million Vehicles

July 15, 2020
Maraya King
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Defect ford safety

Last week, Ford Motor Company issued a recall on millions of its vehicles due to a faulty safety feature. The safety feature, or lack thereof, stems from a defect on the door that could cause them to open while driving. In high heat, the mechanism latching the door can crack, leaving the doors to open on their own.

This is not the first time Ford has issued a recall due to this issue. In 2016 and 2017 it issued recalls for similar door latches that were malfunctioning in extreme heat. 

The models being recalled range from 2011 to 2016 and include the Ford Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, C-Max, Mustangs, Escape SUVs, Lincoln MKZ sedans and MKC SUV's, and Transit Connect Vans. 

 

Recent Articles by Maraya King

Fisker Inc Announces an Electric SUV

Volvo Recalls Vehicles for Faulty Safety Feature

Related Articles

Ford Recalls More than 50K Electric Car Power Cables

BMW Recalls More than 250K Vehicles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.