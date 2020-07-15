Ford Recalls More Than Two Million Vehicles

Last week, Ford Motor Company issued a recall on millions of its vehicles due to a faulty safety feature. The safety feature, or lack thereof, stems from a defect on the door that could cause them to open while driving. In high heat, the mechanism latching the door can crack, leaving the doors to open on their own.

This is not the first time Ford has issued a recall due to this issue. In 2016 and 2017 it issued recalls for similar door latches that were malfunctioning in extreme heat.

The models being recalled range from 2011 to 2016 and include the Ford Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, C-Max, Mustangs, Escape SUVs, Lincoln MKZ sedans and MKC SUV's, and Transit Connect Vans.