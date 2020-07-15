ASE Test Center, Summer Registration Open

July 15, 2020—The Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) testing centers are now officially open, according to a press release.

According to the release, ASE is complying with all governmental mandates and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

While the testing centers have officially opened back up, registration for summer testing has also opened and is now available through Sept. 30. Those who register for an ASE test will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected tests.