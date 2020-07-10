This Week in Business Strategy Tips

July 10, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential business building material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

5 Lessons from Businesses That Boomed During the Pandemic — Entrepreneur

Some entrepreneurs saw a sales surge during the pandemic. Here's how they moved fast to keep up.

4 Questions Leaders Should Be Asking Right Now — Harvard Business Review

As uncertainty persists, it’s time to rethink the model. Here's how.