MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

Study: No Added Crash Risk for Convertibles 

June 30, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry cars collision repair crashes IIHS

June 30, 2020—While convertibles have long had a reputation as being dangerous, recent crash statistics tell a different story, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. 

A new IIHS study shows that, despite the "relatively flimsy appearance of their roof structures," late-model convertibles are no riskier than nonconvertibles, based on analysis of crash and fatality rates. In fact, both crash rates and driver death rates were lower for convertibles than for nonconvertible versions of the same cars. However, the differences in driver death rates weren't statistically significant. 

Rates of driver deaths and police-reported crashes per miles traveled for convertibles and nonconvertible versions of 1-5-year-old models during 2014-18 were compared. Data on drivers killed in crashes came from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System maintained by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). 

It was discovered that convertibles were involved in 6 percent fewer police-reported crashes per miles traveled than their conventional counterparts. Driver death rates were 11 percent lower. However, of course, the likelihood that the driver was ejected from the vehicle in the event of a fatal crash was higher for convertibles. 

Related Articles

Study finds used shop towels pose no health risk

Study: Hands-Free Devices Reduce Crash Risk

You must login or register in order to post a comment.