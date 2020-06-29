The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

Data from the 2020 FenderBender Industry Survey shows that an increasing amount of shops neglect to track their Net Promoter Score (the percentage of customers that would recommend your business to others). Currently, over one-fifth (21 percent) of shops don’t track NPS, up from 13 percent two years ago.

Survey statistics suggest, however, that tracking your shop’s NPS score is rather valuable. After all, the shops that are aware of their NPS tend to have higher annual revenues, for one thing. Here’s a look at how tracking NPS impacts various performance metrics.