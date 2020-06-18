MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

June 18, 2020
No Comments
KEYWORDS Black Lives Matter leadership leadership tactics racism

June 18, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Jeff Bezos Publicly Called Out a Racist Customer. Why That Matters — Inc. 

Despite a mixed record on racial justice issues, Amazon's CEO is standing up for the Black Lives Matter movement—even if it costs him a few customers.

5 Thoughtful Ways to Approach Discussing Racism at WorkFast Company

Talent leader Dynasti Hunt shares the dos and don’ts of discussing racism at work along with love and support for those carrying the burden.

Confronting Racism at Work: A Reading List — Harvard Business Review  

Here is a collection of articles that provide a starting place for companies and business leaders to take on this work together.

