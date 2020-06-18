This Week in Leadership Tactics

June 18, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Jeff Bezos Publicly Called Out a Racist Customer. Why That Matters — Inc.

Despite a mixed record on racial justice issues, Amazon's CEO is standing up for the Black Lives Matter movement—even if it costs him a few customers.

5 Thoughtful Ways to Approach Discussing Racism at Work — Fast Company

Talent leader Dynasti Hunt shares the dos and don’ts of discussing racism at work along with love and support for those carrying the burden.

Confronting Racism at Work: A Reading List — Harvard Business Review

Here is a collection of articles that provide a starting place for companies and business leaders to take on this work together.