Mich. Dealerships Dealt with Rash of Burglaries 

June 10, 2020—A rash of dealership break-ins continued in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Monday night, as noted by WOOD TV.

At least three stolen vehicles, including two BMWs and an Infiniti, were found abandoned in an alley on Tuesday morning. Additionally, a manager at Infiniti of Grand Rapids says burglars broke into that dealership Monday evening.

“Three individuals, we were able to see them on the camera with masks, broke through the front of our building, smashed through the glass,” the manager told the TV station. “And instead of putting up the garage door to drive it out, they literally drove through the garage door.”

They got the keys to one lease return in the lot and a new vehicle inside the dealership. Vehicles were also taken from Berger Chevrolet, which includes a collision repair center, and Toyota of Grand Rapids recently. What's more, Monday night’s break-ins followed at least six over the weekend in the area.

One suspect was in custody at last report.