This Week in Leadership Tactics

June 3, 2020
June 4, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Getting Over Your Fear of Talking About Diversity — Harvard Business Review  

Advice for leaders who are afraid of saying the wrong thing.

Black Business Owners: Leveraging Community in Crisis — Inc. 

In the midst of more trauma, here's how to support one another, partner, and push for change.

Here's How Business Leaders Are Responding to the George Floyd ProtestsEntrepreneur

Many are using their platforms to express solidarity and promising to do their part in reaching meaningful reform.

U.S. Businesses Must Take Meaningful Action Against Racism — Harvard Business Review  

Here’s what leaders can do today.

