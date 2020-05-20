MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News

Study: Dealers Failing to Note Teen Safety Features

May 20, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry cars highway safety IIHS researchers safe driving safety features teen safety features vehicle safety features

May 20, 2020—Researchers from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that dealership salespeople often require prompting before mentioning teen safety features to prospective buyers.

Parents could be able to limit the speed of their child's vehicle, keep track of its whereabouts or prevent it from being put in gear if the driver hasn't buckled up.

Dealers can play a role in filling this information gap, but the new study found that many salespeople don’t mention such features to parents shopping for their teen driver unless specifically asked. IIHS researchers also found that, for three of the four brands studied, consumers would need to spend a significant amount of time sifting through information before finding teen safety features, according to the report.

Teen safety features are hardest to find on Ford’s website, the report stated.

 

Related Articles

Report Notes Safest Cars for Teens

Study: Hyundai AEB, Safety Features Reducing Collisions

You must login or register in order to post a comment.