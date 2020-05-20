Study: Dealers Failing to Note Teen Safety Features

May 20, 2020—Researchers from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that dealership salespeople often require prompting before mentioning teen safety features to prospective buyers.

Parents could be able to limit the speed of their child's vehicle, keep track of its whereabouts or prevent it from being put in gear if the driver hasn't buckled up.

Dealers can play a role in filling this information gap, but the new study found that many salespeople don’t mention such features to parents shopping for their teen driver unless specifically asked. IIHS researchers also found that, for three of the four brands studied, consumers would need to spend a significant amount of time sifting through information before finding teen safety features, according to the report.

Teen safety features are hardest to find on Ford’s website, the report stated.