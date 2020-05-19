MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News

Hertz Announces Leadership Change

May 19, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry Bankruptcy cars chief executive officer fleet Hertz leadership transition President rental car company

May 19, 2020—Hertz has named Paul Stone as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO). Stone succeeds Kathryn V. Marinello, who plans to continue with the company in a consulting position for up to one year to support a smooth transition, according to a press release.

Stone began his 28-year career with Sam's Club/Walmart as a store manager and was quickly elevated through the ranks to Western U.S. divisional senior vice president. Prior to Hertz, he served as senior vice president and chief retail officer at Cabela's, an outdoor outfitter.

Stone was most recently Hertz's executive vice president and chief retail operations officer.

The announcement comes during a week in which Hertz could possibly declare bankruptcy

Related Articles

Report: Hertz on Verge of Bankruptcy

Analysts: Possible Hertz Bankruptcy Would Impact Industry

Toyota Announces Management Change

You must login or register in order to post a comment.